Richmond County Council Adopts Budget with Higher Property Tax Rates

Property tax rates in Richmond County are rising. At a special meeting last night, Richmond County Municipal Council approved its 2022/23 budget, which includes a four cent tax increase.

Highlights in the budget include an increase in its mandatory contributions for services such as policing, education and housing of over $210,000. In a release, the municipality says on a budget that generates about $94,000 in revenue for every one cent of tax charged, this created significant pressures for council to deal with pressing infrastructure and community concerns.

There’s also a significant investment in health care in areas such as Physician Recruitment, Seniors Safety and Social Inclusion, Search and Rescue, Children’s Make A Wish, the Cape Breton Regional Cancer Centre and Hospital Foundations. Council has also made contributions to a number of community groups.

The total budget is $15.3 million, an increase of $1.1 million in revenue and expenditures over last year’s