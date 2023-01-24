Richmond County council approves planning advisory recommendations

Council approved two recommendations from Richmond County’s Planning Advisory Committee.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat, properties in St. Peter’s were rezoned from the Residential Rural Zone to the Residential Village Zone to allow for subdivision development.

Noting this can help address the housing shortage, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said because there is water and sewer service in the community, lot sizes don’t have to be as large.

Because of zoning requirements, councillors also decided to approve a development agreement for 4 tourist cabins and cottages along Orion Crescent in Walkerville.\

Calling it a “hidden gem,” Mombourquette said this is a good time to put the tourism spotlight on lesser known areas of the municipality.