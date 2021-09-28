Richmond County Council Concerned with the Coastal Protection Act

Richmond County is writing to the provincial government to voice their concerns with the Coastal Protection Act.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the act will come into effect soon, once new regulations are approved, and it will mandate a new coastal protection zone around Nova Scotia, which will impact home construction and other developments.

Noting that considerations behind the new legislation are the protection of coastal ecosystems, and to mitigate problems with coastal flooding, the warden said she is worried that the province is leaving it up to municipalities, with limited resources, to administer, monitor, and enforce the act.

Mombourquette said recent discussions with other municipalities noted the lack of clarity around sub-divisions.

With the deadline for public input of Sept. 30, the warden said there is not much time to make their opinions known.

Because the municipality is “surrounded by water,” Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon said many residents either own coastal property or are planning to build near the ocean so he recommended they send a letter and meet with provincial officials, as well as representatives of the Eastern District Planning Commission.

Councillors Melanie Sampson and Brent Sampson agreed with sending the letter, noting municipal funds are stretched and this type of downloading is unfair.

Council approved a motion to send correspondence to the Department of the Environment, with a copy that will be mailed to Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau.