Richmond County Council Exploring Future Uses of former West Richmond Education Centre Property

More discussions will be held about the future of a closed school in Richmond County.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council, Warden Amanda

Mombourquette said the municipality fielded an expression of interest in the former West Richmond Education Centre property in Evanston from a co-operative group of real estate companies that are interested in obtaining exclusive use permission to redevelop the property, in-line with the municipality’s vision. She said the group has expertise in housing development and working with community groups on housing related issues.

Mombourquette told council that Inclusionary Zoning can address certain social issues by mandating that any buyer use the property for specific purposes.

CAO Don Marchand said there are interesting funding opportunities that would apply to business groups that want redevelop the property.

Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson wants something to happen with that property, noting that it is more than a community group can handle. She said the real estate group that reached out to the municipality has an intriguing proposal, and if the municipality puts it up for tender, it will come down to cost.

Because the municipality isn’t in the rental business, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson was in favour of putting out a Request for Proposals and going with the highest bid, regardless whether or not the buyer wants to create housing.

He said zoning changes could decrease the value of the property since it limits options for interested buyers. Noting the property is a liability, and $2 million needs to be invested in the first five years, he said the sale of the lot will not be a windfall.

Despite a no vote from Sampson, council approved a motion to explore Inclusionary Zoning with the Eastern District Planning Commission and the Municipal Planning Advisory Committee.