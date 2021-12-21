Richmond County Council looks to Attract and Retain Health Care Professionals

Municipal staff in Richmond County is investigating ways to help attract and retain health care professionals.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette told last night’s regular monthly meeting that she was approached by a resident who is studying to be a Nurse Practitioner asking if the municipality had any ways to financially support the education of those willing to return to Richmond County.

Although the Grant Policy does not allow the municipality to do anything like a Return to Service arrangement that involves practicing for a number of years, in exchange for financial support, the warden asked if council wants to look at ways of supporting prospective health care professionals.

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson responded that the municipality needs to invest in health care professionals.

Noting this will help with recruitment, District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon said the municipality can help in ways other than money, like housing, and some funding can be found, despite their tight budget.

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said making an impact on recruitment is a good investment of taxpayer money.

Council agreed to a recommendation from Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson to have staff connect with the Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health committee and investigate how other municipalities are administering similar programs, so they can have information for budget deliberations.