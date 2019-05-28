Richmond County Council set to Meet With a Mediator

Richmond Municipal Council will meet with a mediator appointed and paid for by the Department of Municipal Affairs.

During the regular monthly meeting of council last night in Arichat, District 2 councillor Alvin Martell was chosen as deputy warden and council agreed to extend Don Marchand’s term as Chief Administrative Officer to one year.

District 5 councillor Jason MacLean also wanted an update on the motion that was made in April to contact the department about its offer to send officials to Richmond County.

Richmond Warden Brian Marchand responded that the province is willing to pay for a mediator, but not for communications, or roles and responsibilities advisors, so he suggested accepting the offer of the mediator. Marchand offered to find some dates and consult with council on a good date and time to meet.

District 1 councillor James Goyetche told council such a meeting is unnecessary because when he was elected in 2016, a trainer from the department visited the municipality and updated them on roles and responsibilities.