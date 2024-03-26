Richmond County Council takes steps Toward Development of a Former School in Evanston

Richmond County is moving forward with plans to develop a former school.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat last night, second reading approval was given to amendments to the Central Richmond Secondary Plan and Land Use By-Law to allow former institutional buildings to be converted into dwelling units.

At the Feb. 26 meeting, council approved a recommendation from the committee-of-the-whole session on Feb. 12 to issue a request for proposals for the purchase and use of the property which is at 19 School Road in Evanston.

Also during the meeting, council agreed to a recommendation from the Planning Advisory/Heritage Committee meeting on Feb. 24 and approved first reading of amendments to the Central Richmond Secondary Plan and Land Use Bylaw.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said after the meeting that the intent of the RFP is to offer housing, noting there is a “housing crisis” in the municipality and that is a priority for council.

With the RFP, the warden said the hope is to attract those considering full or partial residential developments.

The warden said the amendments to the plan and land use bylaw for central Richmond are an attempt to remove barriers for developers.

Noting that the site is near the Strait-Richmond Hospital, and down the road from Port Hawkesbury and Louisdale, the warden said it is also in a serviced area.