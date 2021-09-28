Richmond County Council To Meet Over Upgrading Dirt Roads

Richmond Municipal Council will hold a special meeting next week to discuss how to get dirt roads fixed up.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said municipal staff researched the possibility of a funding partnership between the province and Richmond County to upgrade j-class roads.

The warden said they confirmed that submitting a list does not commit the municipality to upgrade a road. She said the province will review all requests and send a notice of acceptance to each municipal unit, as well as budgeted costs. If the tender price comes in at a higher amount, the municipality will be notified, she said, then before the tender is awarded, the municipality will advise whether they want to proceed.

Mombourquette told council this would impact budget 2022-2023, and staff included generic costs per kilometre for such road work.

Because she has received many complaints about the condition of roads, the warden recommended council hold a discussion about submitting a list.

Councillors Shawn Samson and Brent Sampson agreed that roads are the biggest concern they hear about.

Councillor Melanie Samson said council will have to meet soon to get the list approved by next month’s regular meeting. She said she will be spending the next week compiling a list of roads, taking pictures, and gathering information before that meeting.

Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon suggested that roads in the poorest condition, along areas where the most people live, will likely get more attention from the province.

Council agreed to meet Oct. 4, before its committee of the whole session on Oct. 12.