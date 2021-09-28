Richmond County Council to Send A Letter of Support for Coastal Riders ATV Association

Richmond Municipal Council will send a letter of support to the Department of Lands and Forestry’s Off Highway Vehicle Infrastructure Fund for a project by the Coastal Riders ATV Association.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Councillor Brent Sampson outlined that the group is trying to construct a trail along the former Highway #4 road bed which runs from Lynches River to Salmon River Road, a distance of about three kilometres.

Sampson said the group has a permit from the Department of Public Works to redo the ditches, and replace a bridge and several culverts. They will also remove vegetation, as well as some trees, and grade and resurface the road with gravel, he said. Sampson estimated the project will cost more than $40,000.

The department is requesting a letter from the municipality supporting the project, in principle, and will assist them in securing provincial funding.

Council unanimously approved a motion to send a letter to the department.