Richmond County Councillor Favours Speed Radar Signs in Municipality

One municipal councillor in Richmond County wants radar speed signs set up in the municipality.

During Monday night’s regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson believes they do cause motorists to slow down.

During a recent meeting of the municipal Police Committee, Samson said residents brought up the idea of putting such signs in places around Isle Madame.

He asked if that proposal could be discussed at next month’s committee of the whole session, and in the meantime, sites for the signs and the cost of erecting the signs be investigated by staff.

Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson said she had concerns of high vehicle speeds brought to her attention, so she discussed the problem with Nova Scotia Public Works who told her there are portable units that can be rented for several thousand dollars, which she found expensive.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette asked if the municipality could rent them from the St. Peter’s Village Commission, which erected two signs, and at budget time, council could consider renting their own.

Council approved a motion to have staff contact the village commission to see if they would be interested in renting them out.