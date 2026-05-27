Richmond County Councillors Considering Funding a Pilot Project to Revive the Visitor Information Centre in Port Hastings

Councillors in Richmond County are considering funding to bring back the Visitor Information Centre in Port Hastings.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat , Richmond Municipal Council discussed a letter from Destination Cape Breton CEO Terry Smith to support a pilot project for the 2026 tourism season.

Smith said the Port Hastings VIC is the “front door” of Cape Breton – the first place most visitors encounter .

In 2025, Smith said travel counsellors at the Port Hastings VIC served 72,862 visitors, a 15.5% increase over 2024 at a time when general visitation grew by just 1% in Nova Scotia. Noting this is not a coincidence, the CEO said this reflects the critical and growing role that in-person guidance plays in enriching visitor experiences and extending the length of stay.

Smith said the Visitor Information Centre is a tool for growing the tourism industry in Cape Breton because staff recommend itineraries, direct visitors to all regions of the Island, and inspire return visits during the shoulder season.

Smith said Destination Cape Breton has developed a detailed operational plan for a 2026 pilot project and they asked that council support the continued operation of the Port Hastings VIC for the 2026 season by contributing $5,000.

Destination Cape Breton is also requesting a meeting with representatives of the municipality at the conclusion of the 2026 season to review the pilot project report and discuss the long-term future of the VIC.



Council decided to defer the request to a special budget meeting scheduled to take place Thursday.