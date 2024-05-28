Richmond County Councillors Support a Motion to Provide Half the Costs for a project on the Wharf at Petit de Grat

Councillors in Richmond County decided to fund half of the costs for a project in Petit de Grat.

During last night’s meeting in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council voted – despite a nay vote from Deputy Warden Shawn Samson – to provide $10,000 to the Administration Portuaire de Petit de Grat.

According to correspondence from interim Chief Financial Officer Jim Davis, the Petit de Grat group originally requested $20,000 for a project at the community’s wharf.

Davis said the project meets eligibility for funding under the waterfront development portion of the Canada Community Building Fund.

Deputy Warden Shawn Samson wanted council to approve the full amount, calling it a “very important” project for the recreation and fishery sectors.

Although Warden Amanda Mombourquette confirmed the municipality has the funds available for the project, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said he is willing to support funding half of the project cost.

The district 5 councillor said the association is showing earnings of $20,000 over the past year and paying the full cost sets a bad precedent.

District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson agreed that the municipality typically does not fund the full costs of projects, noting that the project was turned down by Small Craft Harbours because it is a recreation project that does not generate commercial revenue.

Noting that it is HST registered, the district 3 councillor said the group has an equity position of $30,000 and had made profits over the years. Pointing to the group’s balance sheet, she said they have the financial capacity to fund half the project.

If council is not willing to consider $20,000, the deputy warden asked if council is willing to consider the group’s original request for $15,000.

After the motion to provide $20,000 was defeated, council then voted to approve $10,000.