Richmond County Developing a Comfort Centre Policy

Richmond County’s warden wants to make the public aware which community facilities are considered comfort centres and where each is located.

Following last night’s regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat,

Amanda Mombourquette said the municipality’s Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Marcellus is working on a comfort centre policy, specifically when they are open.

The warden said part of the policy will formalize agreements with halls so they know what the municipality expects of them, and what they expect of the municipal unit. One example is the use of the facilities as overnight emergency shelters.

Mombourquette said there is some confusion when halls that aren’t considered comfort centres open to the public and when facilities open even when they don’t have to.

She said there are issues over public communication about which facilities are considered comfort centres, and which can accommodate the public during emergencies.