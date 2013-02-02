Richmond County discuss amendments to Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use By-Law

One Richmond Municipal Councillor opposes amendments to the municipal planning strategy and land use bylaw.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, council approved the changes despite a nay vote from District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson who said he was uncomfortable with the fact that River Bourgeois and L’Ardoise are zoned Hamlet Residential, while Sampsonville is a Hamlet Core Zone.

Sampson would like to see those areas all designated as Hamlet Core before approving the amendments because it allows for light industrial uses.

The District 5 Councillor said the Eastern District Planning Commission can review such issues, as well as third party signage and roof signage not being permitted in any zones.

District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson said council should proceed and make any changes later, if required, because if they don’t proceed, they could miss the deadline to adopt the changes, which is the end of the fiscal year.

Deputy Warden Shawn Samson agreed that it’s important to approve the amendments before the deadline, then have some engagement and discussions after.

Noting that the amendments are “brand new,” Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the first few months of the amended land use bylaw and planning strategy being applied are a good time to get feedback and see what works.

Council agreed to the warden’s suggestion to have municipal staff consult with the Eastern District Planning Commission and consult with the public, to see if changes are needed.