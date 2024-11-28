Richmond County District RCMP Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Beverly Herney from Potlotek, wanted on a Province-Wide Arrest Warrant

Richmond County District RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant following an incident in Potlotek.

45-year-old Beverly Herney from Potlotek, is wanted and facing charges of Breaking and Entering, Theft over $5000, and Theft Under $5000

Herney is described as 5-foot-2, 135 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Herney, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beverly Herney is asked to call Richmond County District RCMP at 902-535-2120. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.