Richmond County Explores Removing Names from Dog Control and Dangerous and Unsightly Complaints

Richmond County is looking at ways to keep names off dangerous and unsightly premises, and dog control complaints.

In accepting a recommendation from the committee-of-the-whole at last night’s regular monthly meeting, Richmond Municipal Council tasked its Chief Administrative Officer with talking to the municipal solicitor about the requirement to provide the complainants’ name when reporting a dog issue to the Animal Control Officer.

Council approved a second motion from that meeting to ask the CAO to speak with the municipality’s legal counsel about the requirement for residents to provide their name when filling out a dangerous and unsightly premises form.