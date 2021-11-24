Richmond County Expresses Desire to do a Survey of Housing Needs

Richmond County wants to conduct its own survey of housing needs.

Currently, the Strait Richmond Housing Matters Coalition is undertaking a survey of housing needs around Cape Breton and the eastern mainland, but Warden Amanda Mombourquette wanted to know if there was interest among councillors to have a study done of Richmond County by the Cape Breton Partnership.

After the release of provincial and federal government housing strategies, Mombourquette told last night’s regular monthly meeting this is the time to do something specific to Richmond County.

The warden said there wouldn’t be a cost to the municipality, and councillor voted unanimously to start that process.