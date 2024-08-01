Richmond County Faces Charges including Attempted Murder and Assault in Connection with an Incident in Rockdale

A Richmond County man faces a number of charges including Attempt to Commit Murder following an incident in Rockdale.

On July 29, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Richmond County District RCMP responded to a report of an altercation at a home near Highway 247.

RCMP officers learned that following the altercation outside of the residence, a man allegedly threatened and assaulted a woman who was known to him with a knife.

The 33-year-old victim from Rockdale suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EHS.

At the home, officers arrested 27-year-old Patrick Paul Taylor of L’Ardoise. Taylor faces charges of Attempt to Commit Murder, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Assault with a Weapon, Uttering Threats, Mischief, and Failure to Comply with an Undertaking

Taylor appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court and was remanded into custody. He will return to court on August 26 at 9:30 a.m.