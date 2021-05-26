Richmond County Interested in Participating in a new Mountain Bike Strategy

Richmond County wants to be part of a new Mountain Bike Strategy for Cape Breton.

Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette told the regular monthly meeting last night that the Cape Breton Partnership wants to expand its strategy to the southern part of the island.

The CBP is planning to have a consultant work with stakeholders, and meet with municipal councillors to prioritize projects like pump tracks and bike trails, as well as to find land. In these areas, the partnership also wants to identify private landowners, parks and non-profits.

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson called the expansion of the strategy “fantastic” and an “exciting opportunity.”

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said this has the potential to further expand the tourism season, but he cautioned that property access could be an issue in some areas.

Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon asked if any municipal committees, like land use planning, could work with the CBP, while District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson asked if the recreation department has been involved.

Mombourquette said the partnership’s efforts can be supported with a motion for the time being but the municipality can get involved in the strategy.