Richmond County looks to Make Changes to Land Use By-laws

Richmond County is making changes to land use bylaws to make way for an apartment complex and a new business.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Richmond Municipal Council gave first reading to an application by SRD International Ltd. to amend the Isle Madame Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw to allow multi-unit and grouped dwellings that are able to access municipal water and sewer services.

SRD is planning to build 12 apartment units on two lots along Grandique Road in Arichat, and needs to extend municipal water and sewer lines to the development.

In response to another recommendation from the Planning Advisory Committee, council gave first reading to an amendment to the St. Peter’s Land Use Bylaw rezoning map for the rear portion of a lot at 9959 Granville Street, from Residential Village (R-1) to Downtown Commercial (C-1).

After discussions with the St. Peter’s Village Commission, a company manufacturing kitchen cabinets which will be located on the lot in question has addressed any concerns with increased truck traffic or noise, since they will be operating during regular business hours, according to District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson.

Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson noted that the Eastern District Planning Commission approves of the changes.

For both amendments, council will hold public hearings in the new year.