Richmond County Man charged In Connection with a Stabbing

Richmond County District RCMP charged a man after responding to a stabbing Thursday evening.

On June 13, Richmond County District RCMP were called to the 500-block of Highway 320 after a report that a man had been stabbed. On arrival, officers located a 53-year-old man from Dundee, NS with multiple stab wounds.

Officers learned that the victim and a 27-year-old man from Louisdale had been involved in a roadside altercation, and during the altercation the victim had been stabbed. The suspect had left prior to police arriving.

The victim was transported to Halifax by LifeFlight with serious injuries.

The suspect turned himself in at the Port Hawkesbury RCMP Detachment later that night.

Cody Neil Smith, 27, was set to appear in Port hawklesbury Provincial court Friday afternoon. He faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by Richmond County District RCMP.