Richmond County Municipal Employees cannot be Utilized to Organize or Facilitate Meetings of a Literacy Coalition

Municipal employees in Richmond County cannot be used to organize or facilitate meetings of a literacy coalition that has been reformed.

The Richmond County Literacy Coalition had requested council decide whether staff can be used to host virtual meetings of the coalition’s partners, but Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand told last night’s regular monthly meeting that because of a pending vote of municipal employees wishing to join the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union, there will be “restrictions” on their duties

Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon argued that whether or not they join the NSGEU, this is part of their jobs.

Marchand replied that such roles are “not common practice,” noting that the municipality could receive similar requests from other coalitions or committees. He said staff currently sit on municipal committees, but not committees outside the municipality.

The CAO said municipal employees have always helped groups in other ways, such as providing office space and making photocopies, and they can continue to do so.

While she understands that staff does not have the time to do such asks, District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson admitted she was “disappointed” that the municipality is unable to help the coalition, and she hopes they can assist in some other ways in the future.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette suggested this is a good example of why the municipality’s grant policy needs to be changed.