Richmond County RCMP ask public’s help after Fishing Boat Sinks in St. Peter’s

The Richmond County RCMP is investigating the sinking of a fishing boat in St. Peter’s Canal this week.

The sinking was reported to police on Thursday. The boat was later removed from the canal and examined. RCMP say the initial investigation has concluded the incident is suspicious. It’s believed the sinking occurred sometime between Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

If you have an information on this incident, call the Richmond County RCMP at 902-535-2002 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS.