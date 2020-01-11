Richmond County RCMP Charge Two Men follow a Home Disturbance

Richmond County RCMP say two men are facing charges following a disturbance at a home on Chapel Island Road. RCMP say when officers arrived at the house shortly before 11 Thursday evening, the home owner told police two men with a dog arrived, trying to sell drugs to her. The homeowner yelled at the two men, and one left. When the second man wouldn’t leave, the homeowner tried to push him out and there was a struggle. The homeowner then called police. Police say the man threatened the homeowner and damaged property in her home, but eventually left. The homeowner wasn’t hurt.

Police investigators later learned that the two men put 28 dollars worth of fuel in their car at a gas in Chapel Island and only paid 20 dollars for it. Police in Eskasoni later arrested three men in connection with the incident. The third man was released without charges.

33-year-old Tristan James Marchand of Louisdale faces 4 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Mischief, four counts of Breach of Probation and single counts of Resisting Arrest, False Alarm of Fire, Break and Enter, Assault with a Weapon, Assault and Uttering Threats. Marchand has been remanded into custody and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Monday.

57-year-old Roderick Norman Alfred Hearn of D’Escousse has been charged with Assault. He’s been released on conditions and is scheduled to return to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Tuesday.