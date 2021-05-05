Richmond County RCMP Charge Two Men Under Health Protection Act

Richmond County RCMP charged two men with violating the Health Protection Act.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday, police received notice of two men arriving from outside of Nova Scotia who were not self isolating. RCMP members located the men at a local business in St. Peter’s and charged them under the Health Protection Act for failing to self-isolate.

The RCMP is reminding everyone to follow all public health orders and municipal bylaws.

Police thanked the vast majority of residents who are adhering to the directives outlined by the provincial government