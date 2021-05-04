Richmond County RCMP Investigating after Lobster Traps Cut from Buoys

Richmond County RCMP are investigating mischief to lobster traps in waters off Petit de Grat. Between 5 p.m. April 29 and 8 a.m. April 30, police received a report of 40 lobster traps cut from their buoys. The traps cannot be recovered. Police estimate the loss of traps and the catch at around $10,000.

Investigators say they identified a person of interest and the investigation continues. Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call Richmond County District RCMP at 902-226-2533. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.