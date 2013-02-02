Richmond County seeks interest in Developing former School in Evanston

Richmond County is asking for interest in developing the former West Richmond Education Centre building.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, council approved a recommendation from the committee-of-the-whole session on Feb. 12 to issue a request for proposals for the purchase and use of the property which is at 19 School Road in Evanston.

Also during Monday night’s meeting, council agreed to a recommendation from the Planning Advisory/Heritage Committee meeting on Feb. 24 and approved first reading of amendments to the Central Richmond Secondary Plan and Land Use Bylaw to allow former institutional buildings to be converted into dwelling units.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said after the meeting that the intent of the RFP is to offer housing, which is something that many residents are demanding.

Noting that the site is near the Strait-Richmond Hospital, and down the road from Port Hawkesbury and Louisdale, the warden said it is also in serviced area.

The warden said the amendments to the plan and land use bylaw for central Richmond is a “big impetus.”

Mombourquette added the RFP will come out in “coming days.”