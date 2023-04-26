Richmond County Seeks Re-establishment of Water Transfer from Little River Reservoir to Landrie Lake to Feed Two Green Energy Projects

The Minister of Public Works Kim Masland will soon receive correspondence regarding green hydrogen development support.

During Monday’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, council for the Municipality of the County

of Richmond approved a recommendation from its committee of the whole to support a letter from the Landrie Lake Water Utility Board requesting that the Department of Public Works help the water utility re-establish water transfer from the Little River reservoir to Landrie Lake which will be feeding two projects.

Bear Head Energy recently received environmental assessment approval for its green energy project in Point Tupper, and just down the road, EverWind Fuels started construction on its green hydrogen/green ammonia facility.