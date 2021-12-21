Richmond County sets Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

Richmond County now has a mandatory vaccination policy – with religious, medical, and Nova Scotia Human Rights Act exemptions – for municipal employees.

A motion was approved to adopt the municipal vaccination policy at last night’s regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat,

In response to a question from District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the municipality would have to follow all Nova Scotia Public Health protocols, including wearing masks, maintaining distance, and practicing proper hygiene.

Samson said the situation is changing because many people have been double-vaccinated, others are getting their booster, and students are no longer in school, and he said he would like to wait a couple of weeks down the road to see how the Omicron variant spreads.