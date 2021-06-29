Richmond County to decide on Future of former Evanston School

Richmond Municipal Council will decide future uses of the former West Richmond Education Centre in Evanston based on a report that will be compiled this summer.

Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand told last night’s regular monthly meeting that the

municipality has received documentation confirming the migration of the property.

Marchand said council can declare the property surplus then either place a call for tenders, or put out a Request for Proposals.

After a motion was approved at May’s regular session, Marchand said the municipality placed ads in The Reporter and on social media asking for a private consultant to evaluate the condition of the structure.

The CAO told council he has received interest from someone within an interest in housing who is considering buying the property. He said the tender closes on July 14, then it will take approximately a month to write the report.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said with the building’s proximity to the Strait-Richmond Hospital, it has potential to be repurposed for health or housing needs, possibly by partnering with the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

The CAO responded that they would have to get legal advice about potential uses of the property and building.

Because they want to see the report before making any decisions, council was unanimous that it would discuss the matter at the regular monthly meeting of council in September.