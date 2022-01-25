Richmond County to Explore Funding Opportunities for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Richmond County wants to house electric vehicle charging stations.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Richmond Municipal Council approved a recommendation from the committee-of-the-whole to have staff investigate funding opportunities available for multiple types of electric vehicle charging stations.

Last week, the province announced $500,000 for the Clean Foundation to seek proposals from organizations to install up to 250 Level 2 electric vehicle chargers.

The chargers will be installed across the province in public areas and will support light-duty vehicles.