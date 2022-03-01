Richmond County to Install Electric Vehicle Charging Station

After expressing their interest last month, Richmond County has decided to install electric vehicle charging stations in specific communities around the municipality.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Richmond Municipal Council approved a recommendation from its committee of the whole to put EV charging stations at Point Michaud Beach, Centre La Picasse in Petit de Grat, and the Richmond Arena in Louisdale.

As a result, municipal staff will investigate cost, funding opportunities, and installation costs for Level 2 charging stations.

Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson received council’s approval to investigate putting Arichat on the list because a current station there is privately-owned, and council “would be missing a big area,” by leaving out the municipal capital.