Richmond County to join Strait of Canso Causeway Gateway Project

During the regular monthly meeting Monday night in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council voted to enter the Strait of Canso Causeway Gateway Project which is being supported by all five municipalities and all five First Nations on Cape Breton.

The motion was made after a presentation at Richmond’s committee-of-the-whole session on January 13 by Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton.

The mayor said she and Cape Breton Partnership president and CEO Carla Arsenault met with transportation minister Lloyd Hines and his staff about the replacement of the Port Hastings Rotary and learned the province is open to funding a “broader project” around the rotary.

Chisholm Beaton said visitors to Cape Breton are greeted with an unclear road design, outdated signage and accommodations, poorly maintained properties and landscaping, and a lack of active transportation infrastructure.

The mayor said the Visitor Information Centre in Port Hastings is completely “indistinguishable” and there is no room to expand the building or the parking lot.

Following the meeting, Richmond Warden Brian Marchand said he would like to take part in the redesign of the rotary and in discussions about the Visitor Information Centre.