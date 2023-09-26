Richmond County to make a Cost-Share Application for J-Class Roads Upgrades

Although they have misgivings about the costs, Richmond Municipal Council will make a cost- share application to the provincial government for J-Class Road work.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, council decided that the Lobster Plant Road in Cap Auguet will be on their list for paving this year.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the municipality and provincial government will split the cost 50-50.

Last year, council decided to make Marchand Lane in Louisdale its priority for cost-sharing, and Deputy Warden Brent Sampson confirmed that the project was completed.

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson is happy the road to the Clearwater lobster holding facility will get the attention it deserves because of what the facility means to the local economy.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon suggested that the new owners of the lobster plant might be interested in contributing to the paving project.

The next roads eligible for cost-sharing are Sampson Road and now King’s Road, both in District 5.

In their memo to council, the warden said municipal staff estimated costs for the road work could be in the vicinity of $600,000 per kilometre.

Although the costs could be high, the Deputy Warden said he’s in favour of participating in the cost-sharing arrangement since road issues are one of the top issues he’s contacted about.

Council agreed to Diggdon’s suggestion to add Forgeron Road in West Arichat to the bottom of the list.