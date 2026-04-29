Richmond County to Proceed with a New Agreement to Transport Municipal Solid Waste and Recyclables

Richmond County has reached an agreement to transfer waste and is considering changes to tipping fees.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council approved a recommendation from its committee-of-the-whole session authorizing staff to proceed with a new agreement with the Richmond County Truckers Association to transport municipal solid waste and recyclables, with a 12% increase to the base trucking rates.

The recommendation also included an annual adjustment to the base rates. Effective April 1, the shipments to landfills in Lincolnville and Edwardsville are $411.60 and $517.44, including a 0% surcharge.

Also at last night’s meeting, council approved a recommendation of the By-law/Policy Committee directing staff to provide a report by the end of January 2027, on ways to restructure tipping fees at its solid waste management facility.