Richmond County to receive feedback on Fire Departments on Governance Changes

Richmond County will get input from volunteer fire departments about governance changes.

Citing recent “conflict” in two fire departments in recent months, Warden Amanda Mombourquette raised the issue at last night’s regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council.

The warden said not all departments have “strong policies” to deal with contentious issues, specifically council’s role to intervene. She said, in the past, council has not gotten involved with departments since there so many in the county.

To help take the pressure off some departments, Mombourquette said there are opportunities to provide information on best practices, and outline roles and responsibilities.

Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson suggested governance be discussed at the Municipal Fire Services Committee, then be brought to individual departments for their input.

Using the word “turmoil” in both departments, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said it will be important to get everyone on the same page.

Pointing to “upsets” in two Richmond County departments, District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon said both departments followed proper protocols; went through their boards, sought legal advice, and did what they had to do.

Diggdon agreed to add governance to the agenda of the next Fire Services Committee meeting.