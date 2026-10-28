Richmond County To Submit a List of Roads to the Province for Cost Sharing

Richmond County will be submitting its list of roads for a cost-sharing agreement with the provincial government.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council approved a recommendation from its committee-of-the-whole session directing staff to finalize the list of J-class roads eligible for funding in the 2027-2028 construction season.

The motion also asked that staff make inquiries about planned work on Hospital Road in Evanston, including opportunities for municipal participation and the possibility of requesting additional work, then report back to council.

Warden Lois Landry said after review by the province, one road was deemed ineligible because it is not considered J-class, while another road on the list was deemed too expensive to cost-share.

With one other road on the list now complete, the warden said the municipality will be submitting the remaining roads on the list, those being King’s Road in Rockdale at number one, the next would be Touesnard Lane in River Bourgeois, and the final is Sampson Road in L’Ardoise. Council then approved the list.

Later in the meeting, council reviewed correspondence from Laura Cunningham, Capital Program Administration Officer with the Department of Public Works, informing council that her department expects to fund the paving, repaving, and double chipping of roads deemed eligible. Cunningham said cost-sharing, regardless of the work required, will be 50% from the province and 50% from each municipal unit.

She said each municipality must provide notice to the province on or before Oct. 31, with a Road Submission List to be filled out electronically and returned electronically by Oct.31.

Due to funding limitations, Cunningham asked that municipalities limit their priorities to no more than five candidates and put them in order of priority.

The submitted streets will be reviewed to verify eligibility and to determine if the condition of the proposed streets meets the minimum criteria for upgrades, she noted.

Keeping in mind each municipality’s fiscal funding limitations when preparing the list, Cunningham asked that municipalities limit the list only to the projects each unit intends to fund in the fiscal year 2027-2028.