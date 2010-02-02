Richmond County Warden Amanda Mombourquette says 2024 will be a busy year for the Municipality

Richmond County Warden Amanda Mombourquette said there is lots to do in 2024.

With a couple of green hydrogen projects in the works in the county, Richmond council worked on capacity building for clean energy in the area over the last year. Mombourquette said those sorts of opportunities don`t come along every day, so the preliminary work is a big highlight for the area.

In the fall, council received a housing assessment report from the province stating there is a need for over 350 homes in Richmond. Mombourquette said that number could increase to 500 in the next couple of years, noting the numbers weren`t unexpected but still a bit staggering. She said the report is a useful tool council will use as they build cases for support related to affordable housing, work with developers, and figure out ways to upgrade local infrastructure.

Also coming up in 2024, Mombourquette said the municipality is welcoming new staff that will look at energy capacity building. She said she is proud of council for making sure what it is doing aligns with the desires of residents. After receiving community feedback following a strategic planning process, Mombourquette said council is now acting on that feedback from different perspective, including accessibility, and community development.