Richmond County Warden Lois Landry Encouraged by the Potential of an Ai Data Centre in Point Tupper

Richmond County Warden Lois Landry is pleased with what she heard from EverWind on a proposed data centre.

On Friday, EverWind announced plans for more than $10 billion in private investment in a data centre campus at its existing Point Tupper industrial site and new wind power generation in Nova Scotia. The planned investment includes more than $8 billion to develop, construct, own, and finance the campus, alongside $2 billion to advance EverWind’s Nova Scotia onshore wind portfolio.

Landry was on hand for the announcement, stating she is encouraged by the potential the project represents for Richmond County. Over and above the commercial tax revenue, Landry said there will be significant jobs in the construction and operational phases, as well as community benefits.

Landry said there is concern on the part of council on behalf of Richmond residents as well as residents of the Town of Port Hawkesbury, which also gets water from the Landrie Lake Water utility. However, she said what they heard during Friday’s announcement is reassuring.

She said these are numbers reported at a press conference, so council needs to see designs and contractual arrangements with the Landrie Lake Water Utility before they are completely satisfied but said it is encouraging news.