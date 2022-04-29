Richmond District RCMP Charge Glace Bay Woman with Impaired Driving

Richmond County District RCMP have charged a woman with Impaired Driving after police allege a motorist provided breath samples that were over three times the legal limit.

Police say on Monday afternoon at around 1:30, it received a report of an erratic driver on Highway 104 in Louisdale. The car, a black Volkswagen Passat, was said to be swerving from the shoulder to the centre line. The car then pulled into a parking lot in St. Peter’s.

RCMP say an officer spotted a car on Highway 104 swerving and driving erratically. Police say the officer pulled the car over, and the driver was displaying signs of impairment. RCMP say the woman provided a breath sample to a roadside screening device which resulted in a “fail”. She was arrested and taken to St. Peter’s Detachment. Police allege the woman provided breath samples that registered an alcohol concentration of 280 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

A 58-year-old Glace Bay woman has been charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Driving over the Legal Limit. She’s to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on June 27th.