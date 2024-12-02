Richmond Incumbent Trevor Boudreau says Health Care Will Remain a Priority as He enters Another Term

Richmond’s Trevor Boudreau held on to his seat in last week’s provincial election, picking up 3,490 votes in the process. He defeated liberal opponent Rochelle Heudes, who had 1,221 votes, and the NDP’s Marc Currie, who received 218 votes.

Boudreau called the campaign a bit of a sprint this time around, noting it was great to get out knocking on doors again. Boudreau said he is grateful for the support shown by residents, adding he intends on giving everything he`s got in his role as MLA.

Boudreau said he also heard concerns about cell coverage while campaigning, noting the PC`s committed to investing $65 million to improving coverage across the province. He noted the Strait area has some unique economic development opportunities with off-shore wind and green hydrogen, adding he plans to support those sectors while engaging with stakeholders and the local communities.