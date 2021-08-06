Richmond Liberal Candidate Matt Haley says Health Care and the Economy are Key Issues

Richmond Liberal candidate Matt Haley says health care and the economy are the big issues

for local constituents.

Haley, who moved to the area about 10 years ago, said the Liberals took steps to grow and improve health services, such as a new office dedicated to recruiting doctors, better access to virtual care, and added seats for RNs at CBU.

A director for both the Petit-de-Grat Beautification Society and the Arichat Community Development Association, Haley is the coordinator of operations for the CSAP, the French language school board. Prior to the last election, Richmond was a Liberal mainstay since 1988. When asked what he has to do to win back the seat for the Liberals, Haley said a big part of it is people want to feel represented.

Should he be elected, Haley said he will be a strong voice for Richmond.