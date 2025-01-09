Richmond MLA and Energy Minister Trevor Boudreau Welcomes Port Hawkesbury Paper’s Wind Energy Project

Richmond MLA and Energy Minister Trevor Boudreau is excited about a major wind energy project planned for the local area.

Earlier this week, Canada Infrastructure Bank announced $224.2 million in loans to Port Hawkesbury Paper Wind for a large scale wind energy project and to support 13 Mi’kmaw First nations, through WMA, who will have a 10 per cent stake in the project.

The Goose Harbour Lake Wind Farm will include 24 Nordex cold climate turbines with a generation capacity of 168 megawatts. The project will support Port Hawkesbury Paper, the largest industrial user of electricity in Nova Scotia, and the provincial grid.

Boudreau was on hand for the announcement in Mulgrave. Boudreau said the province was involved in a lot of initial discussions for the project, through the departments of energy, natural resources, and environment.

The project will create 150 jobs at peak of construction, and up to five permanent jobs during the operations phase and generate economic development for the region. Operations are expected to begin in 2026.