Richmond MLA Trevor Boudeau says 2023 was a Good Year

Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau called 2023 a good year, adding it is a privilege to serve in that role.

Boudreau pointed to the Provincial Government’s focus on health care improvement and the recruitment and retention of health care workers. He mentioned the funding offered to Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health, with three new doctors coming to the area and filling nurse vacancies. Boudreau called the creation of a new medical school for Cape Breton University tremendous not only for the province but for Cape Breton as well.

As a government, said Boudreau, the PCs understands the challenges with rural cell coverage and pointed to the over $40 million investment made to help. He said a tower is up in the West Bay area and another in the Framboise-Forchu areas.

Boudreau was named L’Nu Affairs and Community Services minister recently, he’s been busy building relationships and working with groups across the province in supporting vulnerable residents. As the MLA for Richmond, he said 2024 will include a continued focus on the wants and needs on his constituency