Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau Adjusting to New Roles as Energy Minister

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston recently named Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau as the minster of the re-established Department of Energy. Boudreau, who won the Richmond seat in November’s provincial election, explained Energy was previously part of the natural Resources and Renewables portfolio but is again its own department.

Boudreau said the appointment was not a surprise, pointing to several energy related items in the Strait Area, including green Hydrogen and offshore wind, noting energy has been an interest of his for a long time.

For the moment, Boudreau is meeting with staff and getting briefed on a number of matters, while also waiting to receive a mandate letter from the premier. He said he’s looking forward to getting used to the role and then creating a long-term vision for what he wants to see done.