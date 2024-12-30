Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau looks to a Busy Year Ahead

Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau said the big election win for the Nova Scotia PC party and the support he received in the election was a highlight for 2024.

Boudreau, who won the Richmond seat in 2021 and won re-election in the November provincial election, was recently named the minister for the returned Department of Energy. Previously, he served as Minister of Community Services, Minister responsible for L’nu Affairs, and sat on the Treasury and Policy Board.

The Richmond MLA said there is always something on the go in the area, pointing to items like green hydrogen in the Strait Area, the dialysis unit expansion at the Strait Richmond Hospital, as well as working with smaller community groups in the area looking for funding.

He said he was pleased with the support he received from constituents, racking up 3,490 votes on election day.