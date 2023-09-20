Richmond MLA Trevor Boudrueau is Honoured and Humbled to be Named to Cabinet

Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau accepted some new cabinet responsibilities last week.

During a recent cabinet shuffle, Premier Tim Houston named Boudreau as the new Minister of Community Services and Minister responsible for L’nu Affairs. Boudreau replaces Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane in the role, after Houston nominated MacFarlane as the new Speaker in the House. MacFarlane will assist Boudreau in his new role until the house resumes.

Boudreau said he was both honoured and humbled to know Houston trusts him with the new roles, adding he takes the responsibility seriously.

Boudreau explained the L’nu Affairs department is responsible for working with Mi’kmaw communities, building relationships with councils, looking at how the province can support them, and make sure First Nations voices are heard. Boudreau said the community services portfolio is often about supporting the most vulnerable, with items such as foster care, income assistance, and disability services programs.

He said both roles will involve a lot of work with other departments.

Boudreau was elected to office in the 2021 provincial election.