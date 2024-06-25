Richmond Municipal Council Adopts Four New Policies

Richmond Municipal Council adopted four new policies at last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat.

In a meeting on June 10, the Municipal Bylaw and Policy Committee recommended approval of a Committees Policy.

The committee then recommended a Low Income Tax Exemption Program Policy, as well as an amended Purchasing and Tendering Policy and amended Flag Policy during a meeting on June 18.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the committee policy establishes the framework for participation by councillors and members of the public, ensures committee structures align with legislative and legal requirements, and sets out a format for terms of reference.

As for the Low Incomes Exemption Program, Mombourquette said the new policy outlines who would qualify for a tax exemption of up to $150.

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson called that policy a “work in progress,” where future councils will get to see what works and what doesn’t.

Changes to the Purchasing and Tendering Policy removed a suppliers list reference, the warden noted.

The amended Flag Policy provided costs for a new flag pole on the front lawn of the administrative offices in Arichat to mark special causes and occasions, without having to remove the municipal flag, said Mombourquette.

While District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon called it a “no-brainer,” the district 5 councillor disagrees with the extra costs for a new flag police, noting that he likes things the way they are.