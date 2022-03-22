Richmond Municipal Council Approves a Virtual Meeting Policy

Richmond County is trying to make virtual meeting attendance an option.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Richmond Municipal Council approved a virtual meeting policy.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon said it isn’t fair that municipal committee members are required to be visual, even though they don’t all have good internet support to appear via Zoom.

Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the policy has to follow the Municipal Government Act, and the municipality is already not in compliance with a couple of municipal committees.

The warden said she consulted with both the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, as well as the Federation of Nova Scotia Municipalities, with the province recommending that the municipal office be open to allow meeting attendance.

Without the policy, Mombourquette said no meeting would have the authority to be held virtually, but she said more work needs to be done to ensure universal accessibility.