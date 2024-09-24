Richmond Municipal Council Approves Amendments to Land Use Bylaws

Richmond Municipal Council approved amendments to land use bylaws around the municipality.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council approved the first reading of amendments to the West Richmond, Central Richmond, St. Peter’s, Isle Madame, and Richmond County land use bylaws, as well as changes to the subdivision bylaw.

Before the changes were approved, both Deputy Warden Shawn Samson and District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon advised caution, asking council to have more discussion.

Some of the changes involve using email to notify residents and extending the deadline to provide notifications from 14 days to 21 days.

As for the subdivisions, council was told that the Eastern District Planning Commission wants to allow room for emergency vehicles to turn-around and have provisions for a suitable water supply nearby, as well as hooking up hydrants or wells.

Council agreed to a suggestion from Warden Amanda Mombourquette to have staff review and report back.